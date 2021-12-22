Orchid (OXT) 1-Day Volume Hits $49.86 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $258.76 million and approximately $49.86 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00041635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00209828 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

