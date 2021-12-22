Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 74755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Organto Foods alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$55.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33.

In other Organto Foods news, Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,136,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,005,408.20. Insiders acquired 381,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,549 over the last quarter.

About Organto Foods (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.