Origin Dollar Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.75 or 0.08144669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,936.44 or 1.00250543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00073052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

