Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Orthofix Medical worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 8.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Michael E. Paolucci bought 2,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 1,670 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.07. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

