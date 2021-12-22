Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $127.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSK. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.
Shares of OSK stock opened at $108.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.82. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
