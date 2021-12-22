Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $127.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSK. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $108.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.82. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

