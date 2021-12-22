Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMI. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

OMI opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.