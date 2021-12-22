PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

PCAR opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 92.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

