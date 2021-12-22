Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $129.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Packaging Co. of America traded as low as $125.26 and last traded at $125.26, with a volume of 2109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.03.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after buying an additional 942,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after buying an additional 667,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after buying an additional 532,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.