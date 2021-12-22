Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,926,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,201,000 after buying an additional 61,207 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,089,000 after buying an additional 330,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,804,000 after buying an additional 119,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,156,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after buying an additional 155,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

