PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report sales of $74.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.59 million to $76.30 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $58.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $276.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.87 million to $277.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $326.80 million, with estimates ranging from $322.50 million to $331.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.34. 914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,172. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.90.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

