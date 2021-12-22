Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 321 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Workday by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.08. 5,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,090.12, a PEG ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.46.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $551,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

