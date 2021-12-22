Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,767,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.28. 10,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.66 and its 200 day moving average is $200.35. The firm has a market cap of $180.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

