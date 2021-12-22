Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $355,000 in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 266.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. 373,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,910. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.