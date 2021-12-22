Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $395.96. 5,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,712. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

