Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. 136,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,062,236. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

