Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $264,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,723,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.