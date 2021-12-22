Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys Shares of 16,698 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 129.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 177,483 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 274.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 89,595 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 393.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 340,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 271,429 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

