Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 486 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 93,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,072 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,836,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $292,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,423 shares of company stock worth $1,064,359. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLDX opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 2.75.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

