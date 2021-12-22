Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 54,904 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,904 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Entravision Communications worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,382 shares of company stock worth $3,822,056. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

EVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $574.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.