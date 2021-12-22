Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 9,620 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Duluth worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth $82,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $442.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

