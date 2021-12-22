Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $273,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 178.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $205.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.24. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $149.33 and a 12 month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

