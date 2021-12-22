Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 84.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $57,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.73. The stock had a trading volume of 42,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,074. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

