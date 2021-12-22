Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex updated its FY22 guidance to $3.59-$3.65 EPS.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

