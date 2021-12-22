PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lifted by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 70.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.3% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.2% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $475,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 30.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.45 and its 200-day moving average is $256.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

