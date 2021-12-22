Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 55,693 shares.The stock last traded at $34.50 and had previously closed at $34.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $649.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $43,298.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $538,042 over the last three months. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.