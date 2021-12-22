Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.84

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.84 and traded as low as C$37.43. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$38.06, with a volume of 1,235,046 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.86.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.19 billion and a PE ratio of -102.87.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.5699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -675.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.