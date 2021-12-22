People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 30,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 466,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBCT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

