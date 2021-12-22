Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $387.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock worth $852,801,640. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

