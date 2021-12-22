Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.02. The company has a market cap of $229.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

