Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

