Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $294.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $14,799,895. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

