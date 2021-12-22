Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,533,000 after buying an additional 172,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after purchasing an additional 121,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,451 shares of company stock worth $5,455,472 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $339.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $355.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 102.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

