Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,371 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,721 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

