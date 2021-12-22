Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is CNB Bank’s 8th Largest Position

CNB Bank increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.8% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 289,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 74,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $330.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

