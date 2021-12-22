Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $1,195,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 18.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 289,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 29.1% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 74,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $332.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

