Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Cowen

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFE. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.17.

PFE stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Amundi acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

