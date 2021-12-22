Phala.Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

