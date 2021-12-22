PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.64%.

Shares of NYSE:PFX opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28. PhenixFIN has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PhenixFIN stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.63% of PhenixFIN worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PhenixFIN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

