Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,927. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.