Phore Price Down 12.1% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $2,117.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005148 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00039475 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.00376485 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,745,568 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.