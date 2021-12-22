Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.84 Million

Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will announce $55.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.18 million and the lowest is $55.37 million. Phreesia posted sales of $41.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $211.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.59 million to $211.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $263.15 million, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $265.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Phreesia from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 706,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,009. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $81.59.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.