Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Down 3.6%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.58 and last traded at $42.61. 17,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 441,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $356,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Phreesia by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,042 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Phreesia by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 324,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

