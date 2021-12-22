PHSC plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:PHSC)

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:PHSC opened at GBX 18.60 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.63. PHSC has a 12 month low of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.32).
PHSC Company Profile
