PHSC plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:PHSC)

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PHSC opened at GBX 18.60 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.63. PHSC has a 12 month low of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.32).

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

