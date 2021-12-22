Pickle Finance Price Tops $7.11 (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $13.26 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.11 or 0.00014414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00200943 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,869,951 coins and its circulating supply is 1,864,779 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

