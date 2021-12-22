PIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00051675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.75 or 0.08176395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,952.66 or 1.00045388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00072472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

