Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $59.31

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.31, but opened at $57.81. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $57.88, with a volume of 30,112 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of -741.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 79.3% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 84.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,540,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,643,000 after purchasing an additional 703,096 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 56.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

