Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

ZION opened at $61.65 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,397,000 after buying an additional 65,969 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

