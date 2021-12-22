Piper Sandler Comments on Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOPE. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

HOPE opened at $14.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

