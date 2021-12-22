Pizza (PIZZA) Market Capitalization Tops $782,191.39

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Pizza has a market capitalization of $782,191.39 and $141,659.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pizza has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

