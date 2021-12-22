POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.17

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 823.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
